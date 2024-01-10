Assetmark Inc. Purchases 105,415 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 105,415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $153,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,077.45. The stock had a trading volume of 778,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,024. The stock has a market cap of $504.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.11 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,008.13 and its 200 day moving average is $914.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

