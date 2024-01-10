Assetmark Inc. Purchases 45,437 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,179,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $83,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 483,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,552. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.