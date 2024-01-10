Assetmark Inc. Sells 38,252 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,252 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.63% of Unum Group worth $60,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 341,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

