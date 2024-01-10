Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares MBS ETF worth $77,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

