ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.60

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.60 and traded as high as $38.71. ATN International shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 45,540 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $191.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ATN International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

