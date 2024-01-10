Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 65170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

