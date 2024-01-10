AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 1.8%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.73 ($0.07). Approximately 34,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 147,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.84 ($0.07).

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.21.

About AUTO1 Group



AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

