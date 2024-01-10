Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Financial Review

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.37 $3.41 billion $8.41 27.98 BIT Mining $304.97 million 0.18 -$155.41 million ($12.53) -0.39

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 5 2 0 2.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $250.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.07% 102.59% 6.53% BIT Mining -46.87% -60.94% -35.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats BIT Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

