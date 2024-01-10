Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $106.75 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $106.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.69 or 0.00018648 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004883 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,638.47 or 1.00075529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011020 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00206810 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,379,327 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.47041226 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 400 active market(s) with $66,779,890.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

