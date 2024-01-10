B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 7.3% Higher

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.03. 562,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 943,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RILY

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 6.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.60.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.78%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,778,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 455.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,953,000 after buying an additional 479,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,836,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.