Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,722 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.59% of Baker Hughes worth $210,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. 4,186,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.
Insider Activity at Baker Hughes
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
