Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.57. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 229,009 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

