Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.30

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.30 and traded as high as C$64.27. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$64.19, with a volume of 5,116,697 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.94.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5587629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.