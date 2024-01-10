Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

