Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.16

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 9428670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Baytex Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.16.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
