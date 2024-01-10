Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.480–0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,750. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.18.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

