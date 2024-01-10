Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.70 to $13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.21 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $237.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.46 and its 200 day moving average is $257.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.