Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Trading Up 7.9%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
