Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Trading Up 7.9%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

