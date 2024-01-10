Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.26

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.26 and traded as high as C$11.36. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 4,410 shares trading hands.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.26 million and a P/E ratio of 57.84.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

