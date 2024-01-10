Biogen’s (BIIB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Biogen stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.23. The stock had a trading volume of 792,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,707. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Biogen by 47.9% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Biogen by 30.0% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,576,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

