BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
BDJ stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
