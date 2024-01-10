BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BGT opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
