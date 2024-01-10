BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

