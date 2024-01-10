BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BME stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
