BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

