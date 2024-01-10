Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.