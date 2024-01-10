Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
BCX opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
