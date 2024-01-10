Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.06

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $13.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 71,471 shares trading hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
