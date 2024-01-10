Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.06

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $13.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 71,471 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

