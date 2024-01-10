Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.00

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.62.
Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
