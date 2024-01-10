BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.80 and last traded at C$19.80. 64,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 60,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.80.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

