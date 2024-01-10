Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $655.44

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular exchanges. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $655.44 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

