boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.33

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.33 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.85 ($0.44). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 35.63 ($0.45), with a volume of 3,572,869 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut boohoo group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 42.39 ($0.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £444.37 million, a PE ratio of -499.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

