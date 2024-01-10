Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Boral Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

