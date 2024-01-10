Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

KO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 5,457,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654,887. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

