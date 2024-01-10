Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,716,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,186. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.