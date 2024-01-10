Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,419,794. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,091,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,619,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.