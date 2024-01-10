BP (LON:BP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $474.61

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.61 ($6.05) and traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.08). BP shares last traded at GBX 473.85 ($6.04), with a volume of 15,684,375 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 490 ($6.25) to GBX 525 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 625 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.41) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.01) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.10 ($7.88).

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BP

BP Price Performance

BP Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,018.35%.

Insider Activity at BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £8,998.86 ($11,470.82). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,910.77). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 3,614 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £8,998.86 ($11,470.82). Insiders have bought a total of 13,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,376 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.