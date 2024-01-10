BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.12. 246,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 202,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

BrainChip Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.17.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

