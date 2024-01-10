Brickley Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,162,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,147,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.12 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.