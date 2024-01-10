Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.63. 15,420,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,386,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.