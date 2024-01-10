Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,380,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,120,773. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $740.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

