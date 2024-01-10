BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading 5.4% Higher

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 1,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.