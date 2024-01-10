Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,947. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $487.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

