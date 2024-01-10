Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $487,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.28. 1,265,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $129.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

