Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,045.61

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,045.61 ($26.08) and traded as high as GBX 2,160 ($27.53). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,160 ($27.53), with a volume of 2,824 shares traded.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £427.63 million, a PE ratio of -285.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,080.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

