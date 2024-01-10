Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Position Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Capital Southwest worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 89,932 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 154,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. Capital Southwest’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

