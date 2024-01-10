Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 5,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.43%. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

