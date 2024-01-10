Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.60 and traded as low as C$6.15. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 650,170 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$995.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.6849462 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,660. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

