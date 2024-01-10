Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 37,784 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,456,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 230.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,096,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,585. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

