Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. 5,403,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,586,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

