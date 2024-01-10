Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,351 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. 4,663,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,318,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

