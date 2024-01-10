Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PLD traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $133.28. 911,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

